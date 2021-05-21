Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 497,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 393,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.