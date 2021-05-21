Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of ADPT opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $29,555,955. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.