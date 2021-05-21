Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get Volkswagen alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.