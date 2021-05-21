Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Sell

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

