Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $773.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 35.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

