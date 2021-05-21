Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MBT opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares during the period.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

