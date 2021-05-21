Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Sell

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $261,657.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,881.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,409.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,570 shares of company stock valued at $761,476.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.