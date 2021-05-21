Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

FRG stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

