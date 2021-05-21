Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

