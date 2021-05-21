Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,127,605 shares of company stock worth $7,204,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.