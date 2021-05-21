Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to Hold

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domtar reported a year-over-year decline in first-quarter 2021 revenues due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe winter weather. However, the company reported adjusted earnings per share in contrast to the prior-year quarter’s loss. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. It expects strong second half results driven by price hikes and strong volume in paper and pulp. The pulp business is gaining on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Demand in paper business will pick up as schools and offices open. Domtar’s efforts to lower costs and maximize productivity will help negate the impact of higher input and maintenance costs. Further, the company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to earnings.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

UFS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,466,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

