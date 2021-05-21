Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) to Sell

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akumin will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

