Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post sales of $311.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIX. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $93,902,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. 966,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average of $277.34. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $195.61 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

