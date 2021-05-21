Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 1,775,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

