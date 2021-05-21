Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.49. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

