Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. Ultra Clean posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

