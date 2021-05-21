Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $285.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the lowest is $279.70 million. NuVasive posted sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $2,828,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. 7,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,520. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

