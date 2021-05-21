Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $572,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

