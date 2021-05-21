Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $2.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $264.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.42. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.