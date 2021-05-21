Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.16 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

