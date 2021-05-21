Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $213.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.50 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

