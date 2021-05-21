Zacks: Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Vipshop posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 22,020,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,339,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.