Zacks: Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

