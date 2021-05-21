Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE CIR traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,753. The stock has a market cap of $747.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

In other news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

