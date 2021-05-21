Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

