Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.55. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 351.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR opened at $101.97 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,574 shares of company stock worth $5,047,853. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

