Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce $29.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $65.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 99,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.