Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $7,122,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.