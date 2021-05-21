Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post sales of $333.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.65 million to $343.90 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $111.78 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

