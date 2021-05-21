Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report sales of $260.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW remained flat at $$73.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

