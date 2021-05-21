Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $21.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $20.51 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $96.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.95 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $143.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

