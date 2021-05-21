YOUengine Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00999776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.98 or 0.09156099 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

