YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.