Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$58 million.

Shares of Xunlei stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 454,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,898. The firm has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Xunlei has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

