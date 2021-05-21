XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,734 over the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

