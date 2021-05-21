Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $17.53

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $17.96. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 197 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $732.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

