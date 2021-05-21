Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.