World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Up 4.6%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.16. 9,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,053,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWE. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

