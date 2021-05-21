Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Workiva stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.24. 1,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,717. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. Workiva has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 over the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $46,396,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

