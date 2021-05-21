Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $195.61 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.