Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 361.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $78.95. 6,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

