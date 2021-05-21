Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 579,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.