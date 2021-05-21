Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WGO stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

