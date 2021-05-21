WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0005

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. WINkLink has a market cap of $145.50 million and $58.14 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00350438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00199550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.40 or 0.00812476 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

