Wing (WING) Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Wing has a total market capitalization of $37.21 million and $51.66 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $23.08 or 0.00062262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,737,381 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,381 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

