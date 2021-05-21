Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $4.69 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of 117.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,117,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $1,334,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

