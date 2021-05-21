William Blair Comments on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

