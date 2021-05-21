Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Purchases $85,075.68 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 20,208 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $85,075.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,363.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Khoshaba bought 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

