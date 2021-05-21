Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.34 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

