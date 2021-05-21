Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

IGI stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

